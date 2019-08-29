NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Takes $8.21 Million Position in ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,069,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,212,000. ASE Technology comprises approximately 1.2% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 38.0% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,725,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,439,000 after acquiring an additional 475,130 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 67.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 425,316 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 656,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 130,990 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 40.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 453,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 131,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 46.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 90,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie raised shares of ASE Technology from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of ASE Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

Shares of ASX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.41. 3,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,347. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $4.92.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 4.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.