NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Increases Stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 17,992.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,273,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,244,147 shares during the period. Infosys accounts for approximately 8.1% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Infosys worth $56,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Infosys by 85.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Infosys during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Infosys by 56.2% during the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Infosys by 50.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

INFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $12.00 price target on shares of Infosys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Nomura upgraded shares of Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.96.

Shares of NYSE:INFY traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.41. 459,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,116,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53. Infosys Ltd has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $11.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average is $10.79.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $218.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.51 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.