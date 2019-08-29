Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) is RBA Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

RBA Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. Nike comprises 2.4% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 13,980 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,077,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,943,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908,916 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 14,988 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 42,415 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Macquarie set a $89.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

NYSE:NKE traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.52. 281,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,461,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $66.53 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.58.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 17,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total value of $1,587,996.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total transaction of $9,378,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 194,637 shares of company stock worth $16,767,237. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

