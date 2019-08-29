Nice Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NICE)

Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 935 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,114% compared to the typical daily volume of 77 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nice during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Nice by 4.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Nice by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Nice in the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nice by 17.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub raised Nice from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on Nice and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Nice to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded up $2.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $153.64. The company had a trading volume of 107,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,088. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74. Nice has a 52 week low of $100.54 and a 52 week high of $155.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.52 and its 200 day moving average is $134.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $381.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.80 million. Nice had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nice will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

