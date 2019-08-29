Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Nexus Infrastructure PLC (LON:NEXS) dropped 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 112 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 112 ($1.46), approximately 1,480 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 9,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114 ($1.49).

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Nexus Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 122.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 162.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $42.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90.

In other news, insider Alexander Wiseman acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £18,900 ($24,696.20). Also, insider Alan Martin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of £13,800 ($18,032.14). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 24,179 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,048.

Nexus Infrastructure plc provides infrastructure and engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tamdown and TriConnex. It undertakes earthworks and remedial works; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and creates drainage systems, as well as constructs reinforced concrete frames.

