Nexo Price Hits $0.0685 on Major Exchanges (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. One Nexo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0685 or 0.00000718 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Bitbns, Mercatox and DDEX. Nexo has a total market cap of $38.34 million and $7.07 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nexo has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00235392 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.64 or 0.01350223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00018744 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00091404 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022269 BTC.

Nexo Token Profile

Nexo launched on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo

Nexo Token Trading

Nexo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Mercatox, DDEX, Fatbtc, Stocks.Exchange, Allbit, Hotbit and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

