Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.65.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexa Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nexa Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Nexa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Nexa Resources from $15.50 to $14.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

NYSE NEXA traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $9.12. 39,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,161. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.20. Nexa Resources has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $13.69.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $613.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.65 million. Nexa Resources had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 1.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nexa Resources will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEXA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $6,532,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 31.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after buying an additional 123,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 123,769 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 13.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 30,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 252,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.