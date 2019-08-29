Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 67.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,968 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $7,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,229,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,738,000 after acquiring an additional 60,289 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the 1st quarter valued at $620,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the 1st quarter valued at $5,357,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 34,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott P. Lawson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total transaction of $99,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,348,453.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $135,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,931,989.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,152,258 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank set a $41.00 price objective on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.96.

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $40.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,140,807. The company has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.03. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52-week low of $29.06 and a 52-week high of $41.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). Newmont Goldcorp had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

