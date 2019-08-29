New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in EQT were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of EQT by 1.6% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 47,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 1.8% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 43,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of EQT by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 103,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of EQT by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 325,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Erin R. Centofanti sold 2,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $47,609.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQT. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.03.

EQT stock opened at $10.56 on Thursday. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. EQT had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $958.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

