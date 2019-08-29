New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,600 Shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Healthequity by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthequity by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Healthequity by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Healthequity by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthequity by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Healthequity and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Healthequity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.92.

In other news, CEO Jon Kessler acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $610,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,987,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $243,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,451 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HQY stock opened at $58.51 on Thursday. Healthequity Inc has a 1-year low of $50.29 and a 1-year high of $101.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 15.60 and a quick ratio of 15.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.59, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.90.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Healthequity had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $87.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.98 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthequity Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

