New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $664,000 Stock Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1.6% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 2.6% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 6.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 3.0% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cinemark news, CFO Sean Gamble sold 5,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $235,263.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,025 shares in the company, valued at $5,230,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNK shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cinemark from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Cinemark to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cinemark in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $37.60 on Thursday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.49 and a 1 year high of $43.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Cinemark had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $957.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.57 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.32%.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

