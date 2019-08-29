New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Integra Lifesciences were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Integra Lifesciences by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,431 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $32,987,000 after purchasing an additional 39,637 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Integra Lifesciences by 2.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Integra Lifesciences by 120.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,320 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 37.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,764 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $59.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $42.14 and a 1 year high of $66.41.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.29 million. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IART. BidaskClub cut shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research set a $70.00 target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $66.00 target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.92.

In other news, insider Lisa Evoli sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $149,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total transaction of $4,941,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,285,457.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,322 shares of company stock valued at $6,901,586. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

