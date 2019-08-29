New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF comprises about 0.7% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 86,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 97,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

CWB traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $52.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,805. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.47. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $54.53.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

