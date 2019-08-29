New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.89 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF makes up about 1.9% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF were worth $7,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,704,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period.

Shares of RFG stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,068. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $169.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.27 and its 200 day moving average is $147.74.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

