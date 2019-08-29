New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthNavi Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,791,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 29.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,264,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,289,000 after acquiring an additional 515,587 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $41,380,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10,337.7% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 226,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,671,000 after acquiring an additional 224,534 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10,870.4% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 217,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 215,560 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,038,229. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.08 and a 200-day moving average of $127.63. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $111.85 and a 12-month high of $145.68.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

