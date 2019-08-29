New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,423,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 256,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.52. The company had a trading volume of 33,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,709. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 2.01. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $90.24 and a 1 year high of $165.87. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 7.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($2.66). The company had revenue of $94.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.05 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.37% and a negative net margin of 165.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.67) EPS. Analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 16,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.07 per share, with a total value of $2,000,133.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 424,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,231,523.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Barry purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.32 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,182,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,042,695.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 26,252 shares of company stock valued at $3,109,234. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SRPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $208.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $207.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.78.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

