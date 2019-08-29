New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,881 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9,544.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.35. The company had a trading volume of 976,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,775. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $45.59 and a one year high of $55.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.85.

