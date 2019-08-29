New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,600 CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2,222.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,075,479.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 130,617 shares in the company, valued at $16,631,462.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $143,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,297.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

NYSE:CCI traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.89. 64,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.67 and a 200 day moving average of $129.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $103.21 and a 1-year high of $148.70.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.125 per share. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.12%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.