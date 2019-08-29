Netrum (NTR) Price Hits $0.29 on Major Exchanges

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Netrum has a market capitalization of $657,293.00 and $94.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Netrum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00003043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Netrum has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Netrum Coin Trading

Netrum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

