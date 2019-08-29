National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,700 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 99,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $1,229,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 43,846 shares of company stock worth $2,838,616 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Research by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of National Research by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of National Research by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of National Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Research by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

NRC stock opened at $63.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 61.46 and a beta of 0.80. National Research has a 12-month low of $35.58 and a 12-month high of $68.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.08%.

About National Research

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

