National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Raised to C$65.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price objective upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 4.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital cut their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays downgraded National Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of NA stock traded up C$1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$62.29. The company had a trading volume of 636,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,635. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$62.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$62.38. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$54.37 and a 1-year high of C$65.46.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported C$1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.52 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.79 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 6.5299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

