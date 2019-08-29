Nano Price Down 8.1% This Week (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $125.39 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00009891 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, CoinEx and RightBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,522.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.46 or 0.01770684 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $280.85 or 0.02952077 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.74 or 0.00680529 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.75 or 0.00722645 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00011910 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00062896 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00476368 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009554 BTC.

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net

Nano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, CoinEx, Binance, HitBTC, Kucoin, OKEx, Gate.io, Nanex, Bitinka, RightBTC, Mercatox, Koinex, Coindeal and CoinFalcon. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

