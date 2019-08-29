Naikun Wind Energy Group (CVE:NKW) Trading Down 8.3%

Naikun Wind Energy Group Inc (CVE:NKW)’s stock price was down 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, approximately 167,066 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 64,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06.

About Naikun Wind Energy Group (CVE:NKW)

NaiKun Wind Energy Group Inc is a Canada-based development-stage company. The Company operates as a renewable energy company. The Company focuses on an offshore wind energy project. It is developing a 400 megawatt offshore wind project in the Haida Energy Field, which is located in Hecate Strait off the north coast of British Columbia.

