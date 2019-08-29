Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Myers Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years. Myers Industries has a payout ratio of 61.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Myers Industries to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.0%.

MYE stock opened at $16.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $544.12 million, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.62. Myers Industries has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Myers Industries had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $134.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Myers Industries will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen raised shares of Myers Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

