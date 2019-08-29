Motco Purchases Shares of 225 Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Motco purchased a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cincinnati Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 33.0% during the second quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter worth about $15,901,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 18.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 55,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the second quarter worth about $2,501,000. Finally, Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

Snap-on stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.27. 2,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,198. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $189.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $951.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.33 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNA. Robert W. Baird set a $164.00 price target on shares of Snap-on and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.60.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total value of $421,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 128 shares in the company, valued at $19,251.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $3,193,733.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

