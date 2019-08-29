Motco Makes New Investment in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Motco purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 62.6% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

Eastman Chemical stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.76. The company had a trading volume of 16,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,689. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $61.22 and a 1 year high of $100.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.29 and a 200 day moving average of $75.95.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

