Motco Makes New $28,000 Investment in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Motco bought a new position in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 237 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Baidu by 470.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 9,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at $417,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 31,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Baidu by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 77,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Baidu in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Nomura lowered their target price on Baidu from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Baidu from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Macquarie set a $131.00 target price on Baidu and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.84.

Shares of Baidu stock traded up $2.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.31. The stock had a trading volume of 106,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,320,068. The company has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.38. Baidu Inc has a 52 week low of $93.39 and a 52 week high of $234.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to repurchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

