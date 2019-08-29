Morpheus Labs (MITX) Trading Up 18% Over Last 7 Days

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be bought for about $0.0249 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, FCoin, IDEX and HitBTC. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $8.68 million and approximately $816,933.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs’ genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,379,945 tokens. The official website for Morpheus Labs is token.morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Liquid, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

