Morgan Stanley Increases Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $117.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.14% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Okta to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $120.00 price objective on Okta and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Okta to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.30.

Get Okta alerts:

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $133.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.29 and a beta of 1.01. Okta has a twelve month low of $41.88 and a twelve month high of $141.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $140.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 53.36% and a negative net margin of 34.37%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Okta will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $234,631.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,849.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 1,773 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.85, for a total transaction of $226,678.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,818,538.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 693,604 shares of company stock worth $91,155,096. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Okta by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.