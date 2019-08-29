Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Sells 914 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 24.8% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,736,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,454,000 after purchasing an additional 344,758 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 184.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 900,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,570,000 after buying an additional 583,811 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 717,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after buying an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,704,000 after buying an additional 26,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 15.5% in the second quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 158,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after buying an additional 21,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on CALM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ:CALM traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,314. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.70. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $51.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.40.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.15). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $280.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.