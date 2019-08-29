Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Sells 1,566 Shares of MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of MYR Group worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 3,384.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 698.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYR Group stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,372. MYR Group Inc has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $38.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $461.31 million, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.78.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.17). MYR Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $448.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. MYR Group’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley decreased their target price on MYR Group from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

