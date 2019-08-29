Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot Microelectronics were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCMP. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.20.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 5,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $641,082.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,294,611.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider David H. Li sold 27,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $3,134,129.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,683 shares in the company, valued at $8,991,893.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,758 shares of company stock worth $4,458,015. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.27. 4,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,191. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.39. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $82.24 and a 1 year high of $129.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.72.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $271.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.80 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 11.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

