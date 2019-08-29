Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,573 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Target accounts for approximately 2.1% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 8,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $878,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 8,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $736,379.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,513 shares of company stock worth $6,446,667. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.18. 3,543,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,333,407. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.72. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $60.15 and a 12-month high of $106.72. The stock has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. Target had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $18.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Target’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price target on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Target from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Target from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $115.00 price target on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.37.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

