Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 84,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 936,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,106,000 after buying an additional 29,232 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,840,000 after buying an additional 441,076 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 25,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.75.

NYSE ENB traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,887,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,247. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The stock has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.559 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 107.80%.

In related news, insider Albert Monaco bought 7,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $390,908.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

