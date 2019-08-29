Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Has $645,000 Stock Position in CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CSW Industrials worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSWI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,780,000 after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 3,824.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $1,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CSWI traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.71. 620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $995.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.05. CSW Industrials Inc has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $75.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.93.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.13 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.