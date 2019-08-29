Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,002 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 3.3% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 41,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 54,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.56.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $18,514,218.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,274,512.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.88. 3,509,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,113,615. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.42. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $66.10 and a one year high of $87.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $219.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

