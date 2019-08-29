Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Short Interest Down 19.4% in August

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,771,200 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 2,197,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 880,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Sunday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $214.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.27.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $2.00 on Thursday, hitting $216.36. 518,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,395. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $129.26 and a 1-year high of $220.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 266.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Moody’s will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.06%.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $1,488,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,231,097.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 55,422 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.23, for a total value of $10,099,551.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,243,726.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,379 shares of company stock valued at $19,615,656 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,583,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,991,000 after buying an additional 620,741 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 59,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,794,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.1% during the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 37,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,339,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 115.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 21.3% during the first quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 236,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,860,000 after buying an additional 41,526 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

