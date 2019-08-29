Monolith (TKN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $365.00

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. During the last seven days, Monolith has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. Monolith has a market capitalization of $13.10 million and $365.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monolith token can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00004436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, Livecoin and Bancor Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00040623 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.84 or 0.04922900 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000114 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith Profile

Monolith is a token. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith's total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,960,425 tokens.

The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard. Monolith's official website is monolith.xyz.

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, Livecoin, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

