Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Pecaut & CO.

Pecaut & CO. lowered its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises approximately 1.1% of Pecaut & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,367.6% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 66.0% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $2,174,366.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,353.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,811,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,418,571. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.82. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $38.78 and a twelve month high of $55.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

See Also: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.