Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Ameresco as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMRC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,519,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,423,000 after buying an additional 127,758 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Ameresco by 27.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 727,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 158,060 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Ameresco by 14.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 618,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,116,000 after purchasing an additional 79,146 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ameresco by 9.8% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 123,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ameresco during the first quarter worth about $1,838,000. 32.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameresco alerts:

In other news, Director Jennifer L. Miller bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

AMRC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.55. 5,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ameresco Inc has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $18.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.29.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Ameresco’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameresco Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.30.

Ameresco Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.