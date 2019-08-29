Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Rush Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $266,000. 73.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.63. 1,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.34. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.53 and a 12 month high of $45.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.07.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 15.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 13.51%.

RUSHA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Longbow Research lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

