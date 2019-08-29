Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,687 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,770 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Recro Pharma worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REPH. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 258,740 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 14,958 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 43.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 45,084 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 23.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,754 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 153.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,895 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the second quarter worth $576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $20.00 target price on Recro Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Recro Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.70.

Recro Pharma stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 406 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,420. Recro Pharma Inc has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $12.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of -0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $31.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.06 million. Recro Pharma had a negative return on equity of 472.45% and a negative net margin of 64.26%. Analysts predict that Recro Pharma Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

