Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 485.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 11.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on RDNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

RDNT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.34. 3,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. RadNet Inc. has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $16.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.58.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.36 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RadNet Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael N. Murdock sold 21,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $286,654.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,607.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Md Sherman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $455,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 259,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,470.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,305. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

