Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Short Interest Update

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,100 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the July 15th total of 215,100 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the second quarter worth $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 22.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the second quarter worth $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 61.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1,013.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

NASDAQ:MCRI traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,308. The company has a market capitalization of $804.51 million, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.98. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12 month low of $34.45 and a 12 month high of $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.07.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.20 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCRI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.