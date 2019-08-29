MMOCoin (MMO) Price Hits $0.0013

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One MMOCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. MMOCoin has a market capitalization of $79,222.00 and approximately $14,168.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MMOCoin has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FLO (FLO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000422 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MMOCoin (CRYPTO:MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 26th, 2018. MMOCoin’s total supply is 107,605,964 coins and its circulating supply is 59,294,446 coins. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MMOCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MMOCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MMOCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

