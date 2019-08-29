Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 7,265 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of State Street worth $16,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 693.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in State Street during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in State Street during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 104.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

STT traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.30. 446,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,053,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. State Street Corp has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $90.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.84.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. State Street had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $1,293,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.85 per share, with a total value of $29,425.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,468.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $224,365. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

