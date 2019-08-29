Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 46,611 Shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 10.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 493,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,611 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in HCP were worth $15,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in HCP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of HCP by 181.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCP during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of HCP during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCP during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCP stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $34.68. 434,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,814,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. HCP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $35.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.67.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.46). HCP had a net margin of 53.57% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $489.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that HCP, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. HCP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of HCP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of HCP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of HCP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HCP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

