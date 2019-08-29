Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 2,756 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,552 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $19,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,119,088 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $147,184,000 after purchasing an additional 217,216 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,086 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $258,857,000 after acquiring an additional 113,932 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,227 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $202.00 target price on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. S&P Equity Research restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.85.

NYSE PXD traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.86. 11,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,552. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.49. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $114.79 and a 1-year high of $189.78. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.14%.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $121.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,505.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,034.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

