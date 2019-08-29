Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $17.47 Million Stock Holdings in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in 58.com were worth $17,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WUBA. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in 58.com by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 9,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 58.com by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 58.com by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP increased its stake in shares of 58.com by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 7,971,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $495,604,000 after purchasing an additional 122,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of 58.com by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 83,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter. 56.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 58.com alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WUBA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of 58.com in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.40 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 58.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. BOCOM International lowered shares of 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 58.com from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.23 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

Shares of WUBA stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.30. 8,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.12. 58.com Inc has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $77.60.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $438.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.43 million. 58.com had a net margin of 41.67% and a return on equity of 25.35%. 58.com’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts expect that 58.com Inc will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

About 58.com

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WUBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA).

Receive News & Ratings for 58.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 58.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.