Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $16.29 Million Position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,078 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,365 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.11% of NetApp worth $16,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of NetApp by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 315.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 511 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Ronald J. Pasek sold 58,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $3,395,461.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,182,922.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Reich sold 3,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $187,410.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,255.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,055 shares of company stock worth $10,194,141 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on NetApp to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Longbow Research downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on NetApp to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $47.94. 349,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,590,066. NetApp Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.55 and a 12 month high of $88.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.19. NetApp had a return on equity of 77.11% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NetApp Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

